Hartford schools to receive $600K for displaced students

HARTFORD — A Connecticut school district will receive nearly $600,000 in state funding to help cover the cost of taking in Puerto Rican students displaced by Hurricane Maria and other storms.

Hartford Public Schools will receive $597,696 as part of the state’s Education Cost Sharing program along with $2.2 million in federal aid, the Hartford Courant reported . The funding is less than the $3.1 million the district spent to help the students, according to administrators.

Hartford served around 400 displaced students last year. There are 258 displaced students currently in the district.

The funds will still benefit Hartford schools, according to district spokesman John Fergus.

“While the hurricane relief funds won’t fully cover the costs incurred they will help to guarantee that all our students continue to be provided the rigorous instruction and social emotional supports they need to graduate ready for college,” Fergus said.

A public hearing concerning the funding is scheduled for Dec. 17. The funds must be appropriated by city council before they’re allocated to city schools.

Hartford City Council President Glendowlyn Thames expects the package will “provide students with the necessary resources and quality education that they need to help transition into Hartford.”