Home health aide arrested on charges she stole $6K from patient in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN — Police said a caregiver was charged with the theft of thousands of dollars from the patient she was assisting.

Police said the 79-year-old victim, needed 24-hour care. Approximately $6,000 was stolen from the home by her caregiver who left the women alone for hours at a time.

On Wednesday, Mariah Sparks was charged with Larceny 2nd, Reckless Endangerment, Conspiracy, and cruelty to Persons.

She was held on a $35,000 bond.