× Part of Route 63 closed in Naugatuck following dump truck incident

NAUGATUCK — Police say a dump truck that knocked down a utility pole and became entangled in the wires has closed part of Route 63.

Police say the incident happened on New Haven Road near the intersection of Cross Street and Cross Point Plaza.

Traffic is being detour around, and it’s expected that the detour will be in place for several hours.

The New Haven Rd (Rt. 63) Detours in place are:

• Southbound (From downtown Naugatuck) – All traffic will be detoured down Cross Street towards Route 8 & Cotton Hollow Rd. / Beacon Valley Rd.

• Northbound (From Bethany) – Will be detoured to Cotton Hollow Rd –

*All traffic occurring north of Beacon Valley Rd on New Haven Rd. will be turned around at the incident site location near Cross Point Plaza and unable to travel through the incident location due to the downed utility lines.