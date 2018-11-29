× Pregnant mom with cancer makes plea for help, finds ‘perfect match’

A pregnant mother who has leukemia has finally found help after her story went viral, WCVB reports.

Last week, Julie Korinke, of the registry Be The Match, which helps transplant patients, said even though 30 million people were on the worldwide registry, none were a match for the mother, Susie Rabaca.

Rabaca, who is already a mother of three, is due to give birth Dec. 6, KABC reported.

Around 40,000 people signed up to donate within days of the Southern California woman’s story airing Nov. 22, and she found the bone marrow donor she needed, the news station reported.

The nonprofit says it helps around 6,100 transplant patients each year.

“It’s as simple as a blood draw, and you can save somebody’s life,” she told KTTV. “If not mine, somebody else’s.”

Rabaca was praying for a miracle and told people she wanted to find her “perfect match, so that way I can be here for my kids and my two on the way.”

