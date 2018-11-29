Redistricting in Hamden may include school closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN -- School systems across the state are facing the same dilemma: trying to cut costs, while addressing declining enrollment.

You can add Hamden to that list.

Thursday evening, the Hamden Board of Education is holding a special meeting for a couple of reasons.

BOE Membe Walte Morton listed several.

"There's financial reasons," he said. "There is balancing the schools racially and then looking to kind of offer some services we have a previously considered. "

Among those: universal pre-K and community service oriented activities.

At the special meeting, the BOE is scheduled to cast the final vote on whether to close two current elementary schools.

"What we are considering is the closing of Shepherd Glen and Church Street and taking the Wintergreen Magnet School building back and then centralizing our IIC classrooms there and making that (Wintegreen) K through five," said Moton.

They're also exploring moving all sixth graders to the Hamden Middle School, making it a three-year middle school instead of two.

"Moving sixth grade to the middle school would require some construction as well, he said.

"There are a lot of moving parts. Its not just considering whether to close two elementary schools and add to the Hamden Middle School.

"There is also gonna be some renovations to buildings at Westwoods," said Morton. "There’s got to be Alice Peck construction, which is a school for special education, as well."

There's no firm time frame as to when the two schools would be closed, but a Boston based consulting firm projects that having the Wintergreen Magnet School become part of Hamden Public Schools, and be home to most of the kids displaced by two closed schools, would save the school system almost $4 million a year.

"One variable is parents at Wintergreen," Morton noted. "If we do take that building back, will they keep their kids in the public school system or will they go to a different school that the town will be on the hook for paying for tuition?