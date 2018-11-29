× Schools impacted, boil water advisory after water main break in East Lyme

EAST LYME — A boil water advisory has been issued in East Lyme.

As a precaution, the East Lyme Water Department says affected customers should boil water for at least two minutes before using.

The reason: two water main breaks along Boston Post Road. One is near Upper Pattagansett Road, the other in the 200 block of Boston Post Road. As of 3:00 a.m., both have been fixed.

Official say folks in the surrounding area are also affected, from Lovers Lane, east to Flanders Four Corners at the Route 161 intersection near Society Road.

East Lyme High School and Flanders School will be closed due to the water main break, according to East Lyme Public Safety.

Customers may experience discolored water, if you have that, the advisory should be followed.

Water officials say it is ok to shower, but as of around 3 o’clock this morning, people living or working in those affected areas are advised to boil water for at least two minutes prior to using it.

Fox 61 will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates when they become available.