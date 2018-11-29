× Study says women sleep better with dogs in their bed

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Ladies, having your dog sleep with you could be the key to a great night’s sleep, and that’s according to science!

The experiment titled, “An Examination of Adult Women’s Sleep Quality and Sleep Routines in Relation to Pet Ownership and Bedsharing,” studied 962 American women to see how pet ownership impacted their slumber.

55% of the woman participating in the study let at least one of their 🐶 dogs sleep in their bed, 31% of the women shared their bed with a 🐱 cat.

Research shows that while cats and human partners were “disruptive,” dogs were peaceful bed companions! Unlike humans and cats “dogs have an innate ability to comfort us and help us sleep soundly without disturbing us.”