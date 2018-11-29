× ‘Suspicious white powder’ on Torrington school playground turns out to be baking soda

TORRINGTON — The Torrington Police Department and Torrington Fire Department are investigated a report of suspicious white powder that was found on the playground at Forbes Elementary School at 500 Migeon Avenue and determined that it was baking soda.

The substance was tested by the DEEP and determined to be non-hazardous. The Police Department determined the substance was baking soda.

The school will be able to have a regular dismissal and end of the school day.

No streets have been closed as part of this investigation, and the investigation shouldn’t impact dismissal from school nor bus routes.