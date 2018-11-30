East Hartford Pediatrician arrested for allegedly selling illegal prescriptions for opioids and pot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARTFORD — A licensed physician in East Hartford was arrested for allegedly selling illegal prescriptions for painkillers and pot to his patients. FOX61’s Matt Caron dug deeper into the murky background of Dr. Sheikh Ahmed.

Dr. Ahmed allegedly sold illegal prescriptions to patients. His specialty is pediatrics. In addition to East Hartford, he’s also practiced in New Britain, Seymour and Manchester.

55-year-old Dr. Sheikh Ahmed

s medicine at East Hartford Medical Center. It’s also where federal officials allege he sold hundreds of patients illegal prescriptions for oxycodone and marijuana. We went to his office. Staff told us he wasn’t there, but patients were waiting.

An affidavit from federal investigators detailed the more than six month investigation. They say Dr. Ahmed skipped exams, and arbitrarily diagnosed patients with diseases to validate the prescriptions.

But that’s not all.

We dug deeper into the Doctor’s background. We looked up his state license. and discovered he was fined $1,000 in 2003 for allowing unqualified medical assistants to administer vaccines.

His self reported profile on the state website it shows he has not reported any felony convictions. However, he was convicted of insurance fraud this year, larceny in 2012 and assault in 2004.

The state gives physicians 60 days to make the changes on the website. They say reporting false information can be grounds for a suspension or revocation of his medical license.

At Ahmed’s home in Orange, a woman answered the door, but declined to speak to reporters.

Despite being a pediatrician, all the people in Dr. Ahmed’s office on Friday were adults. Three of his patients said, “No comment.” An office worker told me they were shocked to hear about his arrest.