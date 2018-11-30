First on FOX61: Woman arrested for murder of father in Windsor Locks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR LOCKS -- Police have made an arrest in the death of a Windsor Locks man found dead in his apartment this week.

Windsor Locks Police said Friday afternoon that that the chief medical examiner's office concluded 51-year-old Michael Keene died of stabbing injuries to the neck and torso.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Keene's murder Friday evening. FOX 61 was first to learn that the female suspect is Keene's daughter. A police source told FOX 61 the suspect was captured at a Hartford hotel. Police later confirmed Jessica Keene, Michael's daughter, was indeed apprehended at the Travel Inn Motel on Weston Street in Hartford.

Jessica Keene will be held on $1 million bond, her arraignment is scheduled for Monday.

Michael Keene was reported missing on Thanksgiving and was "last seen" on Sunday, November 11, police initially said. Police said Michael and Jessica shared the same address.

On Tuesday, police arrived at 74 Main Street, Apartment A2, for a report of a dead body after receiving a report from a neighbor about an odor. Police did not reveal the death was a homicide until Friday.

"Technically, only the OCME can rule the death a homicide," FOX 61 Chief Investigator Brian Foley said Friday. "This was no-doubt a homicide when the police got here," Foley, a retired Deputy Chief of the Hartford Police Department, said. "Sometimes when they are doing investigations they don't want suspect or witnesses to know exactly where they are in the investigation."

A 'rapidly' moving investigation

"The representative from the State's Attorney's office is one of the best crime detectives we ever saw in Hartford," said Foley, "so I expect this investigation to move rapidly."

"Expect more developments in the next couple of hours," Foley said at 4:00 p.m. Friday. Keene was arrested by 6:15 p.m.

An intimate crime

"Keene suffered from what appeared to be multiple wounds about his neck and upper torso consistent with that caused by a knife," according to a release from Windsor Locks Police.

"We don’t know exactly when that happened just yet but certainly that’s what we’re dealing with now," said Windsor Locks Police Lt. Paul Cherniak.

"When you find a victim of a homicide with multiple stab wounds it is an indicator of intimacy or extreme emotion, Foley said, "and almost always the suspect and victim are known to each other."