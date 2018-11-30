Foodie Friday: Avon Country Deli

When it comes to the Avon Country Deli, it’s all about comfort food in a comfortable environment.

This cozy spot in the shadow of Talcott Mountain offers so much to so many.

The breakfast and lunch menu is filled with flavor and creative dishes like the Hash Mountain. This mega breakfast is layered with home fries, cheese, eggs, bacon and freshly made hash, a true favorite.

Each dish is made from scratch with only the best ingredients. The Huevos Rancheros Benedict with cherizo sausage has a little spice and a whole lot of flavor that will tickle anyone’s tastebuds. The drizzle of salsa is the perfect touch.

“Great food, great service, great people,” wrote Jenn H. in an online review. “I’m a regular customer and highly recommend Avon Country Deli to anyone looking for a breakfast/lunch spot in the Farmington Valley.”

There are omelets and sandwiches (like the TBSS or The Best Salami Sandwiche), to Buddha Bowls filled with quinoa and freshness that will have even the healthiest of eaters begging for more.

Husband and wife owners Bob and Kristine Kaczmarczyk started with a dream of having the best place in town and it’s hard to argue with that now, some seven years in.

“We wanted to offer this town a fresh alternative in a welcoming atmosphere,” smiled Bob.

That’s exactly what this place is all about.