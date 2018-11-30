Hartford police: 11-year-old girl brought Taser to school disguised as smart phone

HARTFORD — Hartford police said an 11-year-old student brought a Taser to school on Thursday.

Police were dispatched to the McDonough School at 111 Hillside Avenue in Hartford on Thursday just before 9:30 a.m.,for a report of a recovered taser.

School security officers told Hartford police that they recovered a taser from an 11-year-old who had brought it to school. The Taser had the appearance of a newer generation smart phone. The weapon was seized after it was found in the juveniles locker.

Police tested the device to confirm that it was a functional Taser. Police met with the juvenile’s family and the girl was immediately suspended and released to her guardian.

The replica cell phone electronic stunning device was confiscated and tagged as evidence, according to police.

Tasers fall within definition of Connecticut General Statute 53-206; carrying or possessing a dangerous weapon.

The student and her guardian were issued a juvenile summons.