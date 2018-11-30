Mostly cloudy Saturday with a chance of showers in the night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The rain and snow showers have exited the state. Behind that disturbance mainly dry condition as high pressure builds. Temperatures will drop below freezing tonight so black ice will be a concern for untreated surfaces.

Sunshine returns for Saturday with highs in the 40s, however during the evening we’ll see rain moving in. This will continue overnight into Sunday, latest guidance has this system lingering into the PM on Sunday. Temperatures however, are in the 50s, so at least we have that going for us.

By Monday temperatures stay in the 50s and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, so good news we get to enjoy one dry day of 50 degree weather before the cold returns. By Tuesday we bring in the chance of some more rain and almost a 20 degree temperature drop with temperatures maxing out in the upper 30s. We stay in the 30s heading into the middle of next week with mainly dry conditions.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers overnight. High: 50s.

SUNDAY: Morning rain, tapering off during by the afternoon. Highs: 50s.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with milder temperatures. High: 50s

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High: upper 30s

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy: High: 35-40.

