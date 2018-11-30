Police: Windsor Locks death ruled a homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR LOCKS -- Windsor Locks Police said Friday afternoon that a suspicious death earlier this week at a Windsor Locks apartment complex has now been ruled a homicide.

Michael Keene, 51, was reported missing on Thursday, November 22, and was last seen on Sunday, November 11.

On Tuesday, police went to 74 Main Street, Apartment A2, for a report of a dead body that was found in the home.

The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and was identified as Keene.

Police now said that Keene suffered multiple wounds, consistent with a sharp instrument.

Police said the homicide investigation is underway.