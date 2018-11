HARTFORD — Protestors blocked a federal building Friday morning, protesting for Nelson Pinos.

Pinos has been in a New Haven church now for one year.

The 43-year-old Ecuadorian came to the U.S. illegally in 1992. He sought sanctuary inside the church last year and has been there ever since. The first request for a stay failed but now lawyers feel something is different.

Community members have provided over 130 letters in support of Pinos.

