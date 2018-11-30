Scattered rain showers possible today, temperatures in the low 40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re starting off with frost in a lot of towns, as temperatures have dropped into the 20s. Temperatures will recover a bit, but it’ll still be a cool day in the low/mid 40s. Any sunshine this morning will likely fade behind cloud cover in the afternoon. We do have the chance for a scattered rain/snow shower as the day goes on, but it doesn’t look like anything significant.

Sunshine returns for Saturday with highs in the 40s, however during the evening we’ll see rain moving in. This will continue overnight into Sunday, latest guidance has this system lingering into the PM on Sunday. Temperatures however, are in the 50s, so at least we have that going for us.

By Monday temperatures stay in the 50s and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, so good news we get to enjoy one dry day of 50 degree weather before the cold returns. By Tuesday we bring in the chance of some more rain and almost a 20 degree temperature drop with temperatures maxing out in the upper 30s. We stay in the 30s heading into the middle of next week with mainly dry conditions.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Some morning sun, then clouds taking over with a scattered rain shower (possibly some wintry mix) during the afternoon/evening. High: Low 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some clearing by dawn. Lows: 25-30.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers overnight. High: 50s.

SUNDAY: Morning rain, tapering off during by the afternoon. Highs: 50s.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with milder temperatures. High: 50s

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli