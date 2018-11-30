× Serious crash closes portion of Route 83 in Vernon

VERNON — Route 83 is closed between Dobson and Merline roads after a serious crash with life-threatening injuries wasa reported by the Vernon Police Department near Hockanum Blvd.

The police department’s reconstruction team is responding to the scene of the crash.

Police said drivers can expect the road to be closed for several hours.

FOX61 News has a crew on the way and will bring you the latest developments as they become known.