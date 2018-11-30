× Several children treated at hospital after incident on school bus in Willington

WILLINGTON — Emergency crews took several students to local hospitals after they fell ill on a school bus Friday afternoon.

Police said around 2:40 p.m., troopers from Troop C-Tolland were called to the area of River Road to assist a school bus driver with students on board who were in need of medical attention.

Several children have been transported to local hospitals and troopers are on scene. A photo sent in by a viewer showed the bus stopped with several state police cruisers behind it.

