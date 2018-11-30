Sports betting to begin at 2nd casino in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Sports betting is coming to a second Rhode Island casino.

Twin River Casino announced Friday that sports betting will launch at its Tiverton location on Monday.

Twin River began offering sports betting at its Lincoln location this week. It was the first New England casino to accept bets on professional sports.

Rhode Island moved quickly to legalize sports betting after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law this year that made most sports gambling illegal.

Twin River Casino’s two locations are the only places where bets will be accepted, for now. The state plans to explore ways to expand sports betting.

Twin River has planned an event at 3 p.m. Monday at the Tiverton Casino Hotel for the launch.

Tiverton is close to the state line with Massachusetts, and about a half-hour drive from Hartford, according to google maps.