State Police identify suspect killed in Prospect robbery; other suspect still at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROSPECT -- Connecticut State Police say one suspect is dead and another is at large following an armed robbery in Prospect Friday night.

Two 9-1-1 calls came in shortly before 7 p.m., reporting an armed robbery and assault at Rt. 69 Auto Sales at 69 Waterbury Road. People on scene told police that two masked men with handguns entered through the rear of the building attempting to rob it. They assaulted employees there, including pistol-whipping at least one person.

Police say a customer witnessed the assaults, drew a legally registered firearm and fired multiple rounds at the assailants, who fled through the rear of the business.

When troopers arrived they provided medical assistance to the owner and an employee. The two victims were then taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury. A K-9 team was called in to search for the suspects. They found the body of one suspect with gunshot wounds behind the building. On Sunday State Police identified him as 44-year-old Torrance Battle of Waterbury. Battle was convicted of 1st Assault 1st and firearms charges in 2004. He served 12 years in prison.

The second suspect who fled the scene is still at large.

It is not clear if any money was stolen from shop. The State Police Central District Major Crime Squad is investigating.