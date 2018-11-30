Steph Curry responds to girl’s letter about his shoes

OAKLAND CA — A letter from a nine year old girl from Napa California is going viral after she noticed something she didn’t like, while shopping for new basketball sneakers.

Riley Morrison wanted a pair of Steph Curry basketball shoes, but realized his line with Under Armour only offered them for boys.

She decided to write a letter to Curry– who responded saying he’s glad she brought it to his attention, and that they would fix the problem. The shoes are now available in girl’s sizes.

He also invited her to join him in Oakland on International Women’s Day, next March.

Appreciate you helping us get better Riley! We got you. #MoreToCome pic.twitter.com/UBoTklvwhg — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2018