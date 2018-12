× Firefighters respond to auto shop fire in Hartford

HARTFORD — Firefighters responded to an auto shop fire Saturday evening.

The fire seems to have started on Main Street at Ray’s Auto Mall. Witnesses told FOX61 that smoke from the fire could be seen from I-91 in New Britain.

At this time there have been no reports of injuries. Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

