× Free and low-cost flu clinics offered across Connecticut

HARTFORD — Connecticut’s Department of Public Health is teaming up with local health departments to provide free and low-cost flu vaccine clinics.

The state agency is urging all residents over the age of six months to get the flu shot.

State flu clinics will be open Saturday in 15 communities. The list includes Cromwell, East Hampton, Hartford, Milford, New Milford, Newtown, Old Saybrook, Putnam, Southbury, Seymour, Stamford, Storrs, Torrington, Waterbury and Willimantic.

Clinics will be open Saturday, Dec. 8, in 10 communities. They include Branford, Coventry, Danbury, Fairfield, New London, New Haven, Orange, Putnam, Stamford and Windsor.

Some of the locations only offer flu shots for adults, so it’s best to first check the Department of Public Health’s website for clinic details. Residents may attend any clinic, regardless of where they live.