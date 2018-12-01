Large Crowd gathers in Newington to celebrate the newly expanded Night of Lights Carol Sing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWINGTON -- The Newington Parks and Recreation Department revealed Saturday the newly expanded Night of Lights Carol Sing.

Main Street was closed from Market Square to Cedar street in town, to show off all the new decorations and activities for the event.

The light poles were decorated with new holiday wreaths, Christmas trees, and snowflakes that light up the roads. In addition, over 2500 LED lights were draped over the beautiful evergreen tree on the center green. There was a 10 foot tall animated Frosty the Snowman that waves to all the people who drive by the green.

There was also food from professional chef Kirk Sato and warming fires complete with s'more fixings.

“The downtown will be a spectacular sight to see this year,” said Bill DeMaio, Superintendent of the Newington Parks and Recreation Department. “The Parks staff did a wonderful job decorating the center of town, despite the very rainy and cold weather we have had recently."

Minister Melanie Enfield and the Church of Christ Congregation led the Christmas carols in the Church “steeple” bell tower. The Carol sing was led by three school choirs: Newington High School Choir led by Christopher Clark, Martin Kellogg Middle School Choir led by Jessica Bocola, and John Wallace Middle School Choir led by Chris Civitillo.