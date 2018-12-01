× Man arrested in connection with East Haven car burglaries

EAST HAVEN — A man was placed into police custody Saturday following his believed connection with a series of car burglaries.

Police said that they responded to Stoddard Road at 2:10 a.m. on calls of a man burglarizing cars. A witness told dispatch that she saw a man walking down the road. The man, later identified as Jacob Longyear, was said to have enter an unlocked car near the intersection of Stoddard Road and South End Road.

Officers at the scene said they found Longyear in the in the passenger seat of a black van. Longyear, 26, admitted to officers that he was in the area to burglarize cars. A canvas bag was found next to Longyear that contained various items from other cars in his possession. Several residents came outside while officers were with the suspect, to find their cars had been broken into.

Longyear is being charged with burglary in the third degree, possession of burglary tools, criminal trespass in the third degree and larceny in the sixth degree. It was later discovered by police, that he had six active arrest warrants throughout the state. He is scheduled to be in court on December 3.