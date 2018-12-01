× Man arrested in Norwich for allegedly exposing himself to children

NORWICH — A Norwich man is in police custody after he allegedly exposed himself to children Saturday.

Police said they responded to an address on Maple Street on calls of a man exposing himself. The people who notified the police said, the man was in their yard while children were playing outside. The kids went inside to tell their parents that they saw the man was partially exposing his genitals.

The parents followed the man after he was confronted and ran away from them. The parents caught up to him and demanded his ID. The man gave them the ID and then ran away again.

Police later found and arrested Kyle White.

White, 27, was charged with three counts of risk of injury/impairing morals of a minor, breach of peace, and public indecency. He is being held on bond.

Norwich police are asking anyone with information to please contact police at 860- 886-5561.