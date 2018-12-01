× Report on elderly/disabled housing to be released at forums

HARTFORD — A new report that examines challenges in state-funded “mixed population” housing in Connecticut is set to be released.

The Connecticut Department of Housing and the Connecticut Fair Housing Center will unveil the study at a series of upcoming public forums. The report stems from legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2017 requiring a study of state-funded complexes that house tenants who are elderly and young and disabled.

While there’s a perception that younger tenants with disabilities are causing problems at these complexes, the report is expected to reveal that most issues have more to do with a lack of mental health care and other support services for both populations.

The forums are planned for Tuesday in East Haven, Thursday in Hartford and Friday in Darien.