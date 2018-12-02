× Bridgeport moves to vacate troubled public housing project

BRIDGEPORT — The mayor of Bridgeport says he wants to tear down a public housing project known for recurring violence and damaged elevators that keep disabled residents from leaving their homes.

Mayor Joe Ganim has asked the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development to support the decommissioning of the Charles F. Greene Homes.

The city has been working to vacate the housing complex on the city’s North End. There are 270 units in the low-income housing complex.

The mayor’s office and the city’s housing authority have asked for proposals from firms that would have the expertise to handle the decommissioning application.