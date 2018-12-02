× Darien police seek help in identifying ‘porch pirate’

DARIEN – With the holiday season comes package deliveries, and with package deliveries come so-called ‘porch pirates’ – people stealing packages left on your porch or doorstep.

Police in Darien are asking for your help finding one of these pirates. They say he stole package from a house on Hollow Tree Ridge Road, near the Post Road, about 10 a.m. Saturday. A home security camera captured a clear picture of his face. Police also have a photo of his vehicle, which they say appears to be a black or dark-colored Honda Civic.

If you recognize this man or have any information about the theft, please contact Darien Police at 203-662-5300.