× Man dies in rollover crash that closes I-95 in Westport for hours

WESTPORT – One person is dead following a rollover crash Sunday that had I-95 south closed until after 9 a.m.

Connecticut State Police say three people were in the car that crashed about 3:45 a.m. between exits 17 and 18 in Westport. The driver of the car seemed to have lost control while changing lanes. It first crashed into the guardrail and then a DOT sign.

The car hit the sign with so much force that it rolled over causing the person in the back seat to flung from the car.

All three men in the car were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries, the other two just as a precaution. Brian Anderson, 20 years-old of Westport, was later pronounced dead at the hospital

Traffic was diverted off the highway while the CARS unit (Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad) processed and documented the scene. Just before 9 a.m. the vehicle was towed away, and road reopened shortly thereafter.

No enforcement action was taken at the scene, say police.