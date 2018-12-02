× Person injured, man arrested in connection with New Britain shooting

NEW BRITAIN — A man is in police custody following a shooting that happened Sunday.

Police said that they received multiple calls that afternoon, telling them shot had been fired in the area of Glen and Whiting Streets. A 33 year-old man was later found nearby suffering from a gun shot wound. He was taken to the local area hospital for treatment and is expected to recover from his injury.

Shortly after receiving the calls, police found Vincent Slaughter a few blocks away from the shooting. Police believe Slaughter, 31, to be the shooter. He was taken into custody without any incident.

Slaughter is being charged with assault in the first degree, interfering with an officer/resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and various other charges in the first degree. He is scheduled to be in court December 3.

The Police investigation indicates that the shooting was not random. The investigation remains active. Any one with information is asked to call Detective Fran Bjorklund at 860-826-3145.