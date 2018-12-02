× Police: Man’s body pulled from Connecticut’s Still River

DANBURY — Police say a 56-year-old man’s body was found in the Still River in Danbury.

Police tell The New Haven Register that no signs of foul play were found at the scene, but the man’s death remains under investigation.

Police identified the man as David Mullen, who they say was homeless. His body was found on Saturday morning.

Police say his backpack was found on the banks of the river. The results of his autopsy are expected next month.

Rain and snow on Friday caused water to rise higher in the river’s banks and temperatures dipped into the low 30s overnight Friday into Saturday.