Rain fades away for this evening, brief warm-up before cold moves in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today expect periods of rain, drizzle and fog, tapering to scattered showers late this afternoon and this evening.Temperatures will rise into the 40's and low 50's late today and this evening.

Temperatures will stay in the 50s for Monday and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, so good news we get to enjoy one dry day of 50 degree weather before the cold returns. By Tuesday, colder temperatures move back in with highs in the 30s and lows inthe 20s. We stay in the 30s heading into the middle of next week with mainly dry conditions.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Morning rain, tapering off to scattered showers. Highs: 40s inland, low 50s on the shore.

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with milder temperatures. High: 50s

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High: upper 30s

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy: High: 35-40.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy: High: 35-40.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli