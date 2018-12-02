× Rollover crash closes I-95 in Westport for hours; serious injuries reported

WESTPORT – A single car crash in the wee hours of the morning had I-95 south closed until after 9 a.m., and sent 3 people to the hospital.

Connecticut State Police say three people were in the car that crashed about 3:45 a.m. between exits 17 and 18 in Westport. All three were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries, the other two just as a precaution.

Traffic was diverted off the highway while the CARS unit (Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad) processed and documented the scene. Just before 9 a.m. the vehicle was towed away, and road reopened shortly thereafter.

We expect further details later this afternoon, and FOX61 will bring them to you as soon as they’re available.