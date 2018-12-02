× The fate of a Connecticut legislative seat remains in limbo

HARTFORD — One of Connecticut’s legislative races remains in limbo.

A Superior Court judge has sided with the Republican Party and agreed to issue a temporary restraining order that blocks Secretary of the State Denise Merrill from declaring a winner in Stratford‘s 120th Assembly District.

While a recent recount showed Democratic Rep. Phil Young defeated Republican challenger James Feehan by 13 votes, the tally is in doubt because at least 75 voters were given the wrong ballots.

Republicans want a new election, but Democrats say the matter should be decided by a four-member committee in the House of Representatives.

Proloy Das, an attorney for the Connecticut Republicans, tells the Hartford Courant the GOP plans to file an immediate appeal to the Connecticut Supreme Court.