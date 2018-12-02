West Hartford celebrates Hanukkah with 11th annual event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD – The 11th annual Hanukka Blue Back celebration began Sunday night with live music, food, vendors and the lighting of a large, 8-foot Menorah made out of ice.

Most importantly, people say they mostly come for each other.

“I love the sense of community. It`s great to see so many people here,” says Canton resident Katia Brandao. “With everything that`s going on right now it`s just nice to see people getting along and enjoying themselves and just the sense of community.”

Rabbi Shaya Gopin who helped organize this event says the true celebration is the message.

“Hanukkah is all about light. How a little bit of light can dispel vast amounts of darkness,” says Gopin. “How each and every one of us can be a source of light, a source of positivity, to make the world a brighter place by our acts of goodness and kindness and seeking out the positive in the others.”

The large ice menorah is also symbolic.

“The fire on the ice which is the warmth and light that dominates over coldness.,” says Gopin.

Also, the West Hartford Police Department is also getting into the spirit. They’re accepting donations of money and toys for children who and families in need.

If you would like to donate you can send your offerings to the West Hartford Police Department.

41.762084 -72.742015