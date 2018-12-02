Woodbridge girl in remission goes to Disney World thanks to Make-A-Wish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The magic of Disney World seen through a child's eyes is particularly special, but for the Clemens family, their recent trip to Orlando carried a bigger meaning.

"It was just... there's just no other way to describe the trip other than magical," said Leigh Clemens.

Leigh's daughter Chloe got to visit the House of Mouse because of Make-A-Wish. The road to that point, by all accounts, a parent's worst nightmare.

"When she was nine months old, she was diagnosed with stage four Neuroblastoma, which is a childhood cancer," said Leigh.

Today, Chloe is three years old, and she is in remission. Her battle with cancer is just a memory for her parents who finally got to breathe a sign of relief at the happiest place on Earth.

"It was just something like a little closure to all of the treatment, and everything that she went through when she was sick," said Leigh. "To say, OK, we did that hard part, and now we have a week of no worries, and just fun."

Chloe has now faced some of life's toughest challenges, all before even turning three years old.

"You never know what can happen, and we have people who we became involved with when Chloe was sick, and they don’t have their little ones running around now," said Leigh. "So we just feel lucky, we try to enjoy all the little things."

Leigh says it is important to celebrate all of life's moments, and this trip to Disney was the perfect occasion to cheers to a new beginning for Chloe.

"She really felt like a princess, and it was totally just her moment because she picked everything out," said Leigh.

It was a wish they hoped they'd never have to make, but an outcome they long dreamed about given the circumstances.

"We knew about Make-A-Wish but you just never really think it’ll be your kid who gets sick," said Leigh. "But it was just something really special to look forward to, and talk about with Chloe that she had something coming up that was really exciting, especially after being sick."

