Bolton fire crews battle early morning chimney fire

BOLTON — A homeowner and two dogs managed to escape the flames this morning at 92 Notch Road.

Officials say that the fire started just before 3 a.m. at the two and a half story home.

There was a heavy fire, along with smoke in the corner of the house, indicating a chimney fire, officials say.

The fire chief says they had worked on the fire for around two hours.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was contained to the portion of the house where the chimney was located.

A cause for the fire has not been determined at this time. Officials say it is under investigation.