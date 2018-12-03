× Cheesecake Factory celebrates 40th anniversary with free cheesecake!

WEST HARTFORD — Attention all cheesecake lovers! December 5th is The Cheesecake Factory’s 40th anniversary, and they want to celebrate with you!

According to their website, on December 5th only starting at 11:30AM local time, they will be giving away 40,000 free slices of cheesecake! Heck yes, we’re all about that.

The only way to get the free cheesecake slice however is to use the delivery system DoorDash. Use the promo code FREESLICE at checkout!

It’s not everlasting, so make sure you get those orders in fast.

As an added bonus, DoorDash is offering a $0 delivery fee on all of The Cheesecake Factory delivery orders from December 5th – 11th with no promo code necessary!

Learn more at the website.