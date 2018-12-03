Colder night with temps in the lower 30s; Mostly sunny Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunshine will take over for much of the day with warm temperatures, by December standards, and they’ll stay warm with highs in the 50s this afternoon.

Today will be the warmest of the next several days, as a noticeable change is on the way. Later this afternoon, the breeze picks up a bit, as colder air starts to make its way in.

That colder air won’t be going anywhere for a while. Tuesday will be sunny, dry and a bit breezy. Highs only in the mid to upper 30s and lows in the 20s. We stay in the 30s heading into the middle of next week but dry conditions will prevail for much of the week.

Thursday we’re going to watch a big storm form a few hundred miles off the coast, and wave goodbye as it moves out to sea. Other than that, our next chance for any action is the potential for a few snow showers by Friday morning. Otherwise, quiet weather likely persists through next weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds with milder temperatures. High: 50s

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, chillier. Lows: 28-33.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High: upper 30s

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 35-40.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy: High: 35-40.

FRIDAY: Chance for early morning flurries. Mostly sunny. High: 30s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli