Meningitis case puts CCSU on alert

NEW BRITAIN — Central Connecticut State University is taking precautions after a student came down with a confirmed case of bacterial meningitis.

President Zulma Toro, in a message to the campus community, said the state Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed meningitis and is now working to determine the subtype.

The Health Department said it was an isolated case and not an outbreak.

The infection is spread by close, person-to-person contact. Campus health officials have been in touch with all students who have had close contact with the sick student and they are being given preventative treatment.

Most people recover from meningitis but it can be fatal. It can also cause permanent disabilities including brain damage and hearing loss.

Symptoms include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, and light sensitivity.