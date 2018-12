Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Long lines reported in Massachusetts, where recreational marijuana is now legal. The two stores that have opened so far, in Northampton and Leicester have reported more than $2M in sales, in the first five days they were open, generating a lot of tax revenue for the commonwealth! Should Connecticut get on that bandwagon?

Guests:

Rep. Vincent Candelora (R) North Branford (Opposed)

Rep. Josh Elliott (D) Hamden