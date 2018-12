Please enable Javascript to watch this video

United Technologies Corporation, Connecticut's largest employer, announced this week that it is splitting into 3 independent companies.

UTC (Aerospace, Defense, Pratt and Whitney) ... Otis (Elevators, escalators , moving walkways) … and Carrier (Air conditioning, building systems, including building security).

Why is this happening … why now … and what might it mean for jobs, and the state economy?

Guest: Dan Haar, Business Columnist, Hearst Media