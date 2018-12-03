× Torrington man arrested for sexual assault, child pornography in Shelton

SHELTON — Police say 45-year-old Christopher Galvin of Torrington was arrested, and charged with illegal possession of child pornography.

Police indicate that the arrest stems from Galvin’s previous two arrests in both January and April of 2018.

Earlier this year, police say Galvin was arrested, and charged with sexual assault for having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

During that investigation, detectives searched Galvin’s cellphone, and found naked photos of the victim are various ages.

Galvin was held on a $10,000 bond, and was seen in court on November 30th.