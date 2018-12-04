× 2 attorneys general to subpoena Trump Organization, IRS

WASHINGTON — The attorneys general of the District of Columbia and Maryland plan to file subpoenas seeking records from the Trump Organization, the Internal Revenue Service and dozens of other entities in their lawsuit accusing Donald Trump of profiting of the presidency.

The Maryland attorney general’s office confirmed the subpoena details to The Associated Press as they were being prepared on Tuesday.

Their case alleges that foreign and domestic government spending at Trump’s Washington, D.C., hotel amounts to gifts to the president in violation of the U.S. Constitution’s emoluments clause.

The Justice Department has indicated it plans to appeal to a higher court. It declined to comment.

The subpoenas target more than 30 Trump-linked private entities and the federal agency that oversees the lease for Trump’s D.C. hotel, plus multiple federal agencies.