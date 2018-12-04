Amity students helping local food pantries with empty bowls event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODBRIDGE -- For more than a decade, students at Amity High School in Woodbridge have been making bowls to help those in need.

“It’s really great to see them give back to people in the community, I think it teaches them that even though we are in a community that is very affluent that there are people here who are struggling as well,” said Jess Zamachaj, the ceramics teacher, and advisor for the National Art Honor Society at Amity High School. “Hopefully it will continue in their lives so they can continue to give back more and more.”

The event is called, Empty Bowls, and is held in the school cafeteria every December. The bowls are made by students in the National Art Honor Society.

“It’s giving back to the community, and using my passion to do that,” said Ben Simon, a senior, and member of the National Art Honor Society. “Giving back to the local food pantries is rewarding for us, and for the community.”

Folks from the community are invited to come, and purchase a bowl for suggested 10 dollar donation, get soup and bread, made by the culinary classes, and then the proceeds go on to support local food pantries in Bethany, Woodbridge, and Orange, which are the town’s included in the Amity school district.

“I love it because you get to give a part back to the community,” said Caelan Watson, a junior, and Vice President of the National Art Honor Society. “I think it’s a wonderful way to incorporate art into that as well because it’s something we love to do, and we get to give back.”

The event coincides with the winter concert on December 13th at 25 Newton Road from 5:30 pm to 7 pm.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video