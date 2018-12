Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Atty Haymond,

I was rear ended last week and I am still bed ridden w litany of injuries. The accident happened when the car following me lost control on a piece of black ice. My question is, that although she didn't control the conditions and no one can see black ice, is she still responsible for my injuries, the damage to my car and my inability to work? Because it looks it's going to take an extended time to recover!!

Paula L