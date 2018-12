× Bridgeport woman arrested, charged with strangulation

NORWALK — Norwalk police say they arrested, and charged 25-year-old Rachel Ragone with assault and strangulation.

Police say Ragone turned herself in on an arrest warrant, issued by Norwalk Superior Court.

She was accused of strangling, and assaulting another person on the night of October 31st in Wilton.

She was released on bail, and will appear at Norwalk Superior Court on December 10th.