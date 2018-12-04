× Car crashes into New Haven tailor shop

NEW HAVEN — A car crashed into a building Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the car went into small business at 61 Amity Road, New Haven, around 2:20 p.m. New Haven Fire and police responded.

Officials said a woman driver lost control, saying she was in a parking space and drove into building which holds tailor shop.

Police are investigating. The woman was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital. The city’s building department is on scene to determine structural integrity.