Case against teen accused of fatally stabbing uncle begins

HARTFORD, Conn. — The non-jury trial of a Connecticut teenager charged with fatally stabbing his 71-year-old great uncle has started.

Prosecutors began presenting their murder case against 18-year-old Isaiah Lindsay on Monday.

The Hartford’s teen’s attorneys say they plan a mental health defense, and prosecutor Christopher Pelosi is not challenging it. The defense contends Lindsay did not have the ability to appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct because of mental disease or defect.

Lindsay is charged with killing 71-year-old Albert Byrd last December.

Authorities say the stabbing was unprovoked and there were no disputes or arguments. Hartford police say they were not able to elicit a statement from Lindsay after his arrest, and say he was mostly unresponsive.

The trial, being heard by a three-judge panel, continues Tuesday.